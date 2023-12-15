The MotoGP World Championship had another positive year in terms of attendance at the circuits. If it is true that the championship is suffering from a crisis of popularity, which has prompted initiatives such as the introduction of Sprint races, it is equally true that the public has responded positively in this 2023 season. The championship has reached the historic record of 2, 8 million spectators on the circuits, a figure that we will now analyze. The only missing data is that of the GP of the Americas, which no longer reports its figures.

The French Grand Prix is ​​the great winner of the 2023 season, and broke the previous MotoGP attendance record. Home to the 1,000th Grand Prix since the creation of the World Championship in 1949, Le Mans has attracted crowds that no other event has managed to match. This according to data provided by Dorna, promoter of the championship, which every year keeps track of the number of spectators present on the circuits.

As in 2022, the French event and the German GP both attracted more than 200,000 spectators over the weekend. This time, the race on the Bugatti circuit beat the Sachsenring with 278,805 tickets sold, in a weekend that saw Jorge Martin triumph in the Sprint and Marco Bezzecchi on Sunday.

Le Mans is also the most visited circuit on Sunday, which remains the day that attracts the greatest number of spectators to the Grand Prix, despite Saturday having an extra race. With 116,692 people in the stands, the French event is challenged only by Assen, where the lure of Sunday racing is still very strong by tradition and quite large compared to the other two days.

Therefore, the ten Grands Prix with the highest number of appearances during the season remain the same as in 2022. In Spain, the Valencian Community Grand Prix stands out, which closed the season. The attraction of having the title up for grabs between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, as well as other attractions such as Marc Márquez's farewell to Honda, played in favor of the event on the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, where the fans also responded in the test post-season the following Tuesday.

Going into detail, some events have significantly improved turnout data. This is the case of the Italian rounds, which reacted very well after a worrying 2022, the first year without Valentino Rossi, with 61,592 more spectators at Mugello (135,670 in total), which can boast the largest increase, and 39,916 more at Misano (141,056 in total).

The French GP, however, gained 53,805 spectators in one year. The Portuguese GP recorded an increase of 47,708 spectators (123,608 in total), as did the Jerez Circuit, with an increase of 40,378 spectators (163,479 between the three days). Losail surprised everyone with its total attendance which, although remaining the lowest of the season (55,050), saw an increase of 37,078 spectators, in line with the GP of Catalonia (+37,491, less than 10,000 from Jerez) and Valencia ( +25,509).

Therefore, all Grands Prix gained spectators in 2023 or maintained the figures of 2022 (Argentina lost only a few hundred spectators), with one exception: the Australian GP, ​​which suffered a loss of 19,771 spectators when the MotoGP Sprint, moved to Sunday, was canceled due to weather conditions.

In addition to France and Qatar, Portugal, Malaysia, Indonesia, Germany and the Netherlands broke their all-time records. In total, ten of them exceeded the threshold of 150,000 spectators, compared to eight last year. These are all signs of a return to good numbers. After this season of twenty events, which will become 22 in 2024, 2.857 million spectators watched the races in the grandstands, which is almost 430,000 spectators more than last year.

MotoGP can finally say that it has emerged from the COVID-19 crisis and its side effects in terms of attendance, given that this total is almost identical to that of the 2019 season, the last one held before the arrival of the pandemic. 2023 attracted approximately 5,000 fewer spectators than 2019 and 26,000 fewer than 2018's all-time record.

But this MotoGP record was certainly surpassed in 2023. It should be remembered that, like every year after the pandemic, there is no data on spectator numbers, that of the Grand Prix of the Americas, which no longer reports the number of attendances. Previously, Austin attracted around 120,000 spectators per weekend, or more.

The turnout at the 2023 Grand Prix



*Data does not include the Americas GP