When I was little there was a very popular flash game that had me hooked called Super Crazy Guitar Maniac Deluxe. Now, years later, my surprise was enormous to learn that Konami decided to bet on the creator of said game, publishing his new work for home consoles. We have already played Super Crazy Rhythm Castleand we come to tell you what this musical madness is about that is best enjoyed with more people on the couch.

Overthrowing an evil king

As soon as you start playing Super Crazy Rhythm Castle They will make us choose a nice character and put us in context: our objective is to make our way through a musical kingdom full of madness to overthrow its evil king, and thus become the new monarch of the nation. However, he won't make things easy for us, pretending to be the most complicated (and tricky) rhythmic tests to prevent us from stealing his precious crown.

The tone of the adventure is at all times comedy, with fun and unexpected moments set to the most varied music. In total, the game has more than 30 different songs that touch on the most diverse genres such as rock. The truth is that the quality of the songs seemed decent to us, but there is no song that has stuck in our heads in particular. The soundtrack simply does its job.

The gameplay of the title invites us to advance through the world while doing different rhythm minigames, where we will have to use three or four buttons to follow the notes while the evil king and his henchmen try to annoy us in many different ways, forcing us to solve puzzles simultaneously. In general terms, this is a game that is challenging to play alone, as you have to take care of many things at the same time. For this reason, we believe that It is much more enjoyable with the cooperative factor of playing with up to three other friendsboth locally and online.

Don't let the rhythm stop!

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is a party game that offers a wide variety of situations that have made us never get bored. Although playing it alone can be boring, enjoying it with friends and coordinating with them to face the challenges that the game poses is quite entertaining. For some time now, Konami has been betting a lot on indie developments, lots of unique ones like this one, and that is something worth applauding. For this reason, although the game we are dealing with this time is not perfect, we hope to continue seeing proposals as interesting and bizarre as this one, since they are often missing.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle It is now available for Nintendo Switch, don't miss it!