Although Mario Kart is the most popular of all, there are many different racing games on Nintendo Switch, and today we are here to talk to you about one of them that is quite peculiar. If you are fans of DreamWorks films, you will surely know of its existence: we have played DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing and we come to tell you what we thought of it.

Movie characters on the run

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing It is above all a game that aims to celebrate the legacy of the company's films, and that is why we can find the characters from its most popular franchises: Shrek, Trolls, How to Train Your Dragon, Boss Baby and even Kung Fu Panda or recent hits like The Bad Guys are represented in this installment. In total, we find 20 characters8 of which are unlocked at the beginning and 12 that we can obtain later overcoming different challenges or completing the cups of which the title is composed.

In total, we find a total of 6 cups with 20 circuits, all of them based on the different intellectual properties of the animation company. To tell the truth, these circuits are quite diverse from each other, but their designs are not too original. In them, we will find different elements such as random power-ups, ramps, bumpers or musical notes that will allow us to go faster.

A factor that will greatly determine what the experience on the circuit will be like will be the troll host that we choose in each game. Depending on which one we choose, more of certain elements (you know, power-ups, ramps, bumpers…) will appear on the circuit, giving rise to strategies that can vary more.

Hit the court alone or in company

As soon as you start playing DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing we will be greeted with a tutorial where Shrek teaches him to ass to play. The title comes with texts in Spanish and voices in English, but they are obviously not that of the characters from the original films. In fact, the dubbing of the title It is one of its poorest and most forgettable elements, having left us somewhat indifferent.

In total, the game has a main mode where be able to enjoy the drinks (in four different difficulties), free races, about 30 different challenges and a time trial mode in which to invest many hours. The title has local split-screen multiplayer for up to four players, as well as online games against strangers and friends in private rooms.

Outside of that, we find a tutorial and a series of collectiblesamong other things, that they have just finished closing a very arcadey work that, although it has not blown our minds, has seemed quite a varied title.

Conclusion

Without a doubt, DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing is a game designed with fans of the animation company in mind. From classics like Shrek to more contemporary titles such as The bad guys, the game has a fairly varied cast of characters, although its gameplay has not completely hooked us due to its poor circuit design and lack of game modes. Even so, if you are a fan of the company's films, we invite you to give it a try.

DreamWorks All-Star Kart Racing It is now available for Nintendo Switch and other platforms, don't miss it!