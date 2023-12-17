The Franco-Chilean rapper Ana Tijoux will be the star event of the Trama Meeting in March 2024 with an outdoor concert on March 30, 2024 at the Concha Acústica of Agua Azul Park, highlighted in the statement issued by the cultural project. .

The one named as the most important Spanish-speaking female rapper in the history of music according to Billboard magazine returns to Mexico and will do so only in Guadalajara with the tour of her new album “Vida”. Along with her concert in Santiago de Chile, these will be the only two stops for the singer of hymns like “Antipatriarca” and “1977” in Latin America.

The last time Ana Tijoux was in Guadalajara was in 2016. Along with the rapper, other international and local musicians will perform in a festival that seeks to put women artists at the center. The musical and cultural festival will be from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The Agua Azul park will host activities of various formats for children, as well as mothers, fathers and caregivers. Tickets have already gone on sale on the Boleto Móvil digital platform and will have a special pre-sale cost of 450 pesos until December 31.

Tickets are now available in the following league https://boletomovil.com/evento/ana-tijoux-encuentro-trama-2024-03-30With this initiative, Encuentro Trama continues with its mission of making visible and promoting the work of women in arts and culture. Income obtained during the Trama Meeting It allows direct support for women and dissident artists, in addition to the arrangements for this cultural meeting.

The Trama Meeting has brought together more than 50 women and dissident artists within the framework of International Women's Day, celebrating art and promoting spaces for development and creativity, created by women from Guadalajara and other countries such as Chile, Cuba, Argentina, Italy and Spain.

