The National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) confirmed this Sunday the death of the first Mexican actress Ana Ofelia Murguía.

“With deep sadness we regret the sensitive death of the leading actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, who was part of the stable cast of the @CNTeatromx of #INBAL and whose artistic career was vital for the performing arts of Mexico. We send condolences and lovingly hug his family and friend,” he published in INBAL through the social network X,

Who was Ana Ofelia Murguía?

According to Sensacine, She was a Mexican actress with a long career in theater, film and television for more than 40 years. She graduated from the Theater School of the National Institute of Fine Arts and student of the “father of Mexican theater” Seki Sano, which forged her for a fruitful career on stage.

She received the Ariel Award for Best Female Co-Acting on four occasions for Cadena Perpetual (1979), The motives of Luz (1986), The Queen of the Night (1996), and the Golden Ariel for lifetime achievement in 2011.

He also won the Silver Goddess award three times for The Motifs of Light (1986), Written in the Body of the Night (2002), and The Good Herbs (2011). In 2004 he received the silver Mayahuel for his career at the Guadalajara Film Festival, and in 2007 he obtained special recognition at the Lunas del Auditorio.

Ana Ofelia Murguía voiced Miguel's great-grandmother in the Oscar-winning animated film Coco (2017).

