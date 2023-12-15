The free hybrid television platform in Spain, LOVEStvpromoted by Atresmedia, Mediaset España and RTVE, has just launched a new version that will surely interest you.

This version offers a redesign of the platform, but also the incorporation of new functionalities and services that the user community will appreciate.

LOVEStv is based on HbbTV technology, and allows viewers have a more complete and interactive experience.

On the one hand, they can enjoy the television live, it also allows you to watch a program from the beginning, even the content broadcast by a channel during the last week.

This new update better adapts to the navigation standards of increasingly demanding users.

This new LOVEStv will continue to offer access to the main Spanish television channels, as well as features such as those that allow a user to “start any of the broadcasts of their favorite program at any time from the beginning.”

This update also comes with an updated player “that will allow it to be integrated with a wider range of televisions and that incorporates audio selection and subtitles integrated into the player itself.”

What you need to use LOVEStv

You shouldn't have a problem, but these are the official requirements in this regard:

A compatible Smart TV. A television connected to the internet. That this same television, obviously, is also connected to the terrestrial antenna. And tune in to some of the channels in which the service is available within DTT.

So in this way, not only has the interface been renewed, but we will have greater customization and recommendations adapted to the interests of users.