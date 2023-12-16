A particular DC group returns to the DC Universe in a completely unexpected way.

An old DC team appears again

The League of Justice It is possibly the best-known group of all, but it is by no means the only one that can be found in DC. He DC Universe It has become the home of a large number of heroes, although many of them have been buried by the passage of time. Now, DC has shown how one of the most unknown teams has reemerged, with a few twists that update its status. The comic Outsiders #2 shows to Luke Fox y Batwoman embarked on a mission across the South Pacific, hoping to investigate the primordial origin alongside the mysteries of the Enlil Triangle.

When they arrive they discover that they are not the only team there, since the new Challengers of the Unknown They consider that place theirs. Because it is a particularly unknown group from DC, the comic re-presents its unconventional and unknown story. While it is true that this new version of the team moves away from the essence of the predecessors seen during the Silver ageits reintroduction is sure to excite die-hard fans of DC.

The group was created by Jack Kirby, with a historic debut that was seen in the pages of DC’s Showcase. This particular team of adventurers was made up of Kyle Morgan, Matthew Ryan, Leslie Davis, Walter Mark Haleyand later joined them June Robbins, who suffered a near-fatal plane crash that made them realize they were living on borrowed time. The group faced many threats over the years, while dealing with the particular problem of becoming famous around the world.

Los Challengers of the Unknown They were revived over the years, both in their own collections and in DC spin-off comic series, with the most recent incarnation of the team even appearing in the post-credits scene of the film Teen Titans Go!. The team also became the subject of constant mockery during several storylines of the DC Universebut it seems that all that has changed.

The comic Outsiders #2 It is already available.

