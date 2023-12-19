We know even less about the seabed of our deepest oceans than the surface of the Moon or Mars. Thousands of meters deep, we have just discovered that some abyssal fishing fish do not use their sleep upwards, as thought. Actually, they swim belly upand the lure hangs downward, like a fishing rod.

Until a few years ago, the only deep-sea fish we knew about were dead specimens caught in fishermen's nets.

In the case of fishing fish of the genus Gigantactis, it was thought that they used their lure pointing it upwards, because that is what other smaller species do. But we were wrong.

The abyssal fish that swims belly up

Los underwater robots remote control have revolutionized underwater exploration. There are already small, affordable models, equipped with cameras, that can descend to thousands of meters deep. Thanks to them, every day we discover more things about the creatures that live there.

International scientists associated with the Museum of New Zealand have recorded up to eight different abyssal fish of the genus Gigantic swimming face upin seas as different as the Caribbean, the Atlantic or the Pacific.

Here you can see one of these videos, which shows a specimen of Gigantactis at the deepest depth ever recorded, 5.866 metros:

The symmetrical body of this angler is misleading, because it appears to be swimming normally, with its lure facing downwards. But in some shots you can clearly see that he is belly up.

These types of fish live in complete darkness, so they use this lure to hunt. At the end of the long “horn” is a bioluminescent ball, which emits light in the dark. This attracts crustaceans and fish. When they are around, he eats them in one bite.

It is not known why this species hunts face up.since other smaller ones do it in a conventional way, with the lure facing up.

According to Andrew Stewart, one of the authors of the study, in National Geographic, swimming backwards they avoid biting their own lure when they attack prey. Also, due to the position of the jaws, They have a better chance of catching it.. But for now everything is speculation.

Thanks to underwater robots, we have discovered that some abyssal fish swim belly up, to have a better chance of catching their prey. Anything goes to survive in one of the most extreme places on Earth.