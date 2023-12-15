With just a week to go until one of the most anticipated days of the year, the Christmas lottery draw, many already have their tickets saved, but others are still queuing up to get their lucky number.

Of course, you have to be very careful, especially for all those who share a tenth, who have to make sure they have everything well tied up because unforeseen events can arise at any time.

This is what happened in a brotherhood in A Coruña, where they mistakenly sold 1,500 lottery tickets with the wrongly printed number. Instead of the 04,477, they have sold the 40,477.

A disappointment for those who have bought the tenth and a dance of figures that can change absolutely everything.

Father Equiza is the parish priest of the Brotherhood of the Virgin of the Rosary of the Dominicans of A Coruña and has explained that it was an error of oral transmission. It's the first time it's happened to them, and he believes it was bad luck.

“As soon as I realized it, I got to work to see what I was doing,” he said, and the way to calm himself was to think that the error could not be undone and he quickly communicated the mistake to the points of sale.

From that, he also scheduled a day for it to appear in the media available to him, including the newspapers of A Coruña. Although he wants it to play because of the joy that those who bought it would get, he thinks it would be a lot of trouble, so it would be good if it didn't play this year.

