A forgotten villain of the MCU, which was presented a few years ago, may regain an important role in the next Spider-Man movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home marked the end of the first MCU trilogy that was headed by Tom Hollandassuming the role of Peter Parker. However, Marvel has set up Spider-Man to have a successful career as a hero in the UCM. Recently, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures made it clear that their relationship is still solid, which is why the development of Spider-Man 4 was confirmed. The details about this long-awaited production remain unclear.

Marvel Studios has a chance to bring back a villain in Spider-Man 4

Spider-Man: No Way Home showed the Doctor Strange casting a powerful spell to make everyone forget that Peter Parker was actually Spider-Man. This leaves Peter Parker like at the beginning. After you hide your identity again, Spider-Man has a new chance as a hero which can be explored from different perspectives. The debut of an iconic villain Marvel Comicswhich first appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Homewould help guide Peter on his new adventure, in addition to solving an important criticism that affects the MCU Multiverse Saga.

Numan Acar debuted in the UCM as an associate of Nick Fury based on the villain who goes by the name of Dmitri Smerdyakov, also known as the Chameleon. Although it was a Spider-Man villain with incredible potentialhis story was completely forgotten. The Chameleon was the first villain which was associated with the figure of Spider-Man as a villain who could impersonate almost anyone. The actor's appearance as Dimitri in Far From Home suggests that there are plans for Chameleon in it UCM.

The resource that Marvel Studios could use to show your return would be using the Photostatic Veil. This technology allowed Natasha Romanoff to turn into another person and reappeared when Nick Fury used it in Secret Invasion. Dimitri and Fury were partners, so it is possible that the former had obtained this technology in the past to become the villain Chameleon in the future of the UCM.

The fact that Dimitri Smerdyakov being introduced as the main antagonist of Spider-Man 4 would help address one of the main criticisms leveled at the MCU. Many fans are confused by the decisions Marvel has made in recent years, with many branching stories that seemed like they were going nowhere. Spider-Man 4 could help connect several of these unconnected stories.

Spider-Man 4 It doesn't have a release date yet.

