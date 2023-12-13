Bucky Barnes becomes the new leader of the Thunderbolts and they have just killed a major Marvel villain.

Bucky Barnes was Captain America’s most faithful companion

Bucky Barnes’ first mission and his new team of Thunderbolts has ended the death of a major Marvel villain. Although Bucky Barnes has long assumed the role of the Winter Soldier, Marvel turned him into Revolution in the story of Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, which recently came to an end. Bucky Barnes and Captain America were victorious by taking down the Outer Circle, an organization that controlled the world from the shadows. Bucky You now have access to all the files on the Outer Circle and he intends to use that information to take down the major threats to the Marvel Universe.

The renewed Thunderbolts team successfully neutralized a major Marvel villain. The idea is to hit back and counterattack some of the main threats of the Marvel Universestarting with Red Skull.

The comic Thunderbolts #1 focuses on Bucky Barnes as he begins recruiting members for this new reboot of the Thunderbolts. They are all united by a single common goal: derrotar a Red Skull. Bucky Barnes He asks them to help him take down Red Skull, who has been a constant threat throughout his existence to all the heroes who have now had their reboot. The team assaults the castle that has Red Skull in Argentina and they are almost ambushed until another recruit, Red Guardian, joins them.

There have been different versions of the Red Skull throughout the history of the Marvel Universe, but the best known are Johann Schmidt and Aleksander Lukin. Thanks to the Cosmic Cube, Red Skull can never be killed, as he always manages to find some way to return from the grave. However, Bucky Barnes keeps his promise and executes Red Skull using only one bullet. However, the end of the number suggests that Red Skull He is already working to come back to life stronger than ever. This is the official synopsis of the issue:

Bucky Barnes He has just led an undercover team that has only one goal: justice. He goes after the system, the people that no one else is willing or able to take, and will do whatever it takes to win. Bucky assembles a team of black ops heavyweights to pursue high-level targets like Red Skull, Kingpin and even his own Doctor Doom. No one is safe from the Thunderbolts!

