When I was little, I used to wake up on weekends around six-thirty or seven in the morning. Now, with the passing of the years and the accumulation of responsibility, I see it as somewhat normal. Even waking up early would seem very unusual to me, accustomed to that omnipresent back pain, the ringing in the ears and the anxiety in the chest.

But, at that time, it was quite early. To give you an idea: my brother removed the scab from his eyelashes four or five hours later. However, I couldn't help it. Not because I already suffered from insomnia, but because I loved the ritual of Saturdays and Sundays: sofa, television and cartoons.

I remember that the sofa was very close to the dining room door. Although I was only eight or nine years old, when I lay down, my feet touched the wood of the door. I moved them delicately and carefully, so as not to make any noise, and thus I took refuge in my solitude without waking anyone. My mother used to spoil my party. She didn't like drawings.

Oliver and Benji – Trailer for the new 2018 series

I spent what I thought were hours (years later, I realized it was barely 40 minutes) watching Oliver and Benji. Now they call him Champions or Captain Tsubasa, but back then everyone called him Oliver and Benji. I think that now we have become too fussy about forms. You have to sharpen everything.

If my mom woke up a little later than usual or decided to go get churros, I'd extend my animated reign for another episode or two. Then my bargain ran out. Fortunately, as Manolo García would say, “there is always a dawn to wake up in.” The next morning I would enjoy that little time again. That made me happy.

Now, in the middle of 2023, I could spend hours and hours watching cartoons, or anything else that can make me feel special, like then. But I do not do it. And not because I don't want to, but because I can't, because they won't let me. Life doesn't give me the opportunity to stop and enjoy.

The maelstrom of popular culture has engulfed us

It's sad, but also true. We just need to open JustWatch or FilmAffinity to check that The list of releases today, only today, borders on the limit of absurdity. We would need several months to see everything that premieres in a single day and a couple of weeks to enjoy everything that has caught our attention.

If we add to the television premieres on streaming platforms the launch of video games, the editorial news of books, comics and manga, the film premieres, the latest video from our favorite YouTuber, the live broadcast of that famous streamer scheduled for 9:00 p.m. hours and the Instagram post you didn't make about your last trip…

We would go completely crazy.

What the hell is happening to us? Throughout the day, we watch several television series or movies, play a couple of video games and consume hours and hours of leisure, entertainment and popular content. But during all that time We think more about what we are not seeing than what we do see.in what we stop doing… to do things.

We are saturated. No, not saturated. Oversaturated. We cannot cover everything. If I turn on the television, I have six streaming platforms waiting for me to decide what to watch today; If I turn on the console, it turns out that they have updated the list of free video games with my premium subscription, and if I unlock my phone, I find more than 100 notifications.

We can't take it anymore. We cannot see, enjoy, play, observe, think, reflect, or absolutely anything. And, worst of all, we can't stop it. We cannot stop this maelstrom of popular culture that has engulfed us and is turning us into increasingly unhappy people. and more self-aware of our unhappiness.

Where is that child who didn't care that his little moment of happiness, his consumption of leisure and entertainment, was diluted? Where is that child who didn't look at the clock? We have handed over to the consumer society the only thing that still belonged to us, and what remains of us is a vague shadow of what we could become.

The professionals have called it FOMO syndrome. It stands for “Fear Of Missing Out”; in Spanish, “fear of missing out.” They say it is a psychological pathology described as “a generalized apprehension that others might be having rewarding experiences from which one is absent.” Scary, right? And it is spreading.

It may seem like a living death, but the truth is that it is just another expression of anxiety. “It's a desire to be continually connected to what others are doing.” This phrase is what has led experts to describe FOMO as a social anxiety. But, from my point of view, here we are in front of a generational anxiety.

A generational problem that no longer has a solution

My generation has hit rock bottom because of globalization and hyperdigitization. We have the world in our hands and we no longer need a password to unlock it, just a front camera and a facial recognition test are enough. And, although we have the world in our hands, this is how we have ended up losing it.

We live at a speed that is dizzying. The first thing I do now when I wake up is turn on my phone and check the notifications. My Italian coffee maker is an espresso machine, one of the bar types that slams into the portafilter, and it makes a noise like an old locomotive. But I don't even listen to her.

The hiss is diluted by the vibration of my fingers on the keys. I'm writing a “good morning” tweet, although it's no longer called a tweet now. Since the appearance of Elon Musk, it is now called post. We will continue to call it a tweet.

Not only because we are creatures of habit, but because it is the vindication of those who will never have the possibility of changing a name nor decide his destiny.

I have put on the latest podcast by Fernando Díaz Villanueva. plays in the background. He is talking about the obsession with measuring and weighing things. Apparently, it is a natural condition for human beings. It seems interesting, but I'm lost. Fernando's voice blends with the noise of the coffee maker and the passage of my fingers across the keyboard. I don't even know what I'm doing.

My wife kisses me and says goodbye, and I continue reviewing the news of the day. They talk about politics and war, of course. What else were they going to talk about? Maybe we have been frozen in time and we are still in the same place we call the past. Perhaps, deep down, the future is just an extension of the present.

Today I felt like writing. Deep down, I always feel like writing. I feel like it's the only way I can truly speak, as if the words I say out loud are as misleading as my desires. But today I had a sincere, not self-imposed, desire to write.

Sometimes, those of us who dream of making a living collecting letters (even those who already do it) write out of inertia, as if stopping doing so were a kind of sacrilege or betrayal, a pagan heresy in this literary pilgrimage through which we believe we are traveling. .

Javier Marías said that He who gets used to living in waiting never fully consents to its end., as if they took away half of the air. My generation doesn't know what it's like to wait because they've never been taught how to breathe. We have become a human agenda.

We always go with just enough time because we believe that it is time that we lack. Not because our workdays are exhausting, because our future can be written on the back of a pack of cigarettes or because the only incentive we have are Netflix marathons on the weekends and intimidating others on social networks. That also.

We lack time because we have not yet been able to understand it. When was the last time you did the five senses exercise? Take a moment to read this text and tell me: what are you seeing, what do you smell, what do you hear, what does your touch give off, what taste do you have in your mouth right now?

In our urgent need to have everything under control we have lost control; In our homogeneous desire to enjoy life in all its fullness, we have stopped doing so. Perhaps the damage is already irreversible.

Or maybe we still have a chance. The opportunity to do not think of each act as a mathematical formula which gives a unique and immovable result. The opportunity to stop looking at time with your eyes to feel it with your heart.