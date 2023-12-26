Alan Wake 2 would have featured Lance Reddick as Mr Door. A newly discovered image by fans that has been extracted from the game has generated many comments in the gaming community.

Alan Wake 2 It has been one of the best games of 2023. Remedy Entertainment has hit the right button after a few outstanding games to give shape to a title full of charisma and good work that has had great faces.

There have been many who have applauded the narrative and characters of Alan Wake 2. Many of them have left their mark, including Mr. Doorin charge of shaping that connected universe of Remedy with games like Control or Quantum Break.

Lance Reddick would have participated in Alan Wake 2

Such is that multiverse that Mr. Door could have been played by the actor who was already seen in Quantum Break as Martin Hatch. We talk about the sadly deceased Lance Reddick. A fan has discovered that the actor would have given life to the character in Alan Wake 2.

Within the game files it has been possible to find an image of Lance Reddick as Mr. Door, a kind of commercial material for the character's talk show. When fans found out, they shed a few tears.

Although many claim that they would have loved to see Reddick in the role, they have also assured that David Harewood (actor of the character) has done an impeccable job in the game. What do you think?

It would have made sense to have Lance in this, but I really think David Harewood nailed it, commented one Reddit player. David Harewood did an amazing job! Although I wonder what the Herald of Darkness would have looked like with Lance singing and dancing, that would have been crazy to see, said another.

Far and reddit

The truth is that Reddick was always very interested in the world of video games. While he is known for his roles in The Wire, Fringe and John Wick, he has also been Commander Zavala in Destiny Sylens en Horizon Zero Dawn y Horizon Forbidden West.

In fact, Horizon Forbidden West added a nice and emotional tribute to the late actor Lance Riddick in the middle of the year. The memory of the actor will always live on in the players of this and other games such as Alan Wake 2 itself.

Platforms:

PC, Xbox Series X, PS5

