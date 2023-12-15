An enemy of the God of Thunder buys Marvel Comics and could have serious consequences for the Marvel Universe.

The Avengers face their enemies

Although it sounds strange, what you read has happened, Marvel Comics It has a new owner and it is not in real life. This is not the first that references to Marvel Comics in the Marvel canon. In fact, several characters have been the ones who have been passing the baton to Marvel. The first arc of Thor Inmortal has focused on Thor's battle against the Elder God Toranos, Loki's brutal transformation and the formation of the new team known as the Thor Corps. However, these have not been the only stories that have been told and that may have possible ramifications that alter the Marvel Universe.

Daario Aggerthe villain of Thor called Minotaurhe's back. Agger has long been the CEO of Roxxon, the global corporation responsible in part for much of Marvel's ills. Now, Agger has set out to alter the course of events by purchasing Marvel Comics.

Somehow Marvel Comics has existed for a long time as part of a creative exercise as a way to break the fourth wall. The difference is that the Marvel Comics version in the Marvel Universe is that the real exploits of the superheroes who are part of this world are retold. This has a lot to do with the way the comic series is working. The Immortal Thorwhich has a particular vision about the way in which different types of stories are told.

The fact that The Minotaur may have control of Marvel Comics will be able to modify the course of Marvel's stories. Thor and the rest of the heroes of the Marvel Universe. It's unclear what his plans are for them, but they seem to involve incredibly strong enemies that are part of Thor's legacy.

The comic Thor inmortal #5 It is now available.

