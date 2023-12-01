Temporary Seasonal Research focused on catching up on XP and leveling up will be available starting with this event and continuing through the end of 2023!

Complete research tasks by reaching levels 10, 20, 30, and 40 to earn items and Stardust for each completed objective! Trainers will be able to automatically claim rewards for a goal they achieved at the start of the event.

Please note that the Temporary Research has an end date. The tasks associated with this Temporary Research must be completed and their rewards claimed by Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time.