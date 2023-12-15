Alex Batty, an English boy who disappeared six years ago, has been found in the south of France. Batty is originally from Manchester and was 11 years old when he went missing. He is now 17. In 2017 Batty did not return to England after a trip with his mother and grandfather to Malaga, Spain. His grandmother, Batty's legal guardian, had said that in the past the boy's mother had lived in a commune in Morocco, and that she believed that the latter and his grandfather wanted Batty to live an “alternative lifestyle”. The mother and grandfather are now wanted for the kidnapping of the young man.

Batty was found by a French motorist while walking on the side of a road near Revel, in the Pyrenees, southern France. Since it was raining, the driver had offered the boy a ride. Over the course of three hours Batty told him his story, and asked him to be taken to the police and to write a message on Facebook to his grandmother. The boy told the motorist that he had lived for three years in a “luxury house” in Spain, with about ten other people and that he had been walking for four days. He also said that he has no resentment towards his mother, and that he wants to meet his grandmother and her loved ones again.

Manchester police had opened an investigation into the boy's disappearance. Although no trace of him was lost, the authorities never considered his life to be in danger, even though it was likely that he was not receiving adequate education and medical care. His grandmother said his mother and grandfather “didn't want him to go to school.” Batty will undergo medical tests and be entrusted to French social services before being sent back to England to his grandmother.