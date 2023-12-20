Miklos Daniel Brody worked as a cloud engineer for First Republic Bank (FRB) in San Francisco. Then everything went wrong, and the bizarre story, which seems more typical of a (bad) cinematic comedy, leaves us with at least one clear lesson: work laptops are for work.

I just wanted to see The Matrix. The company's cybersecurity team detected that Brody had connected several USB drives to the company's work laptop and transferred numerous files, including pornography. After this was discovered, he was called to the human resources director's office, to whom he explained that some friends had given him the devices, and that he believed they contained the movie 'The Matrix'.

I didn't do it, but I did. The next day he was fired from the company, and sent an email stating that “my sole purpose was to watch a movie and fall asleep, and maybe then watch and copy footage of FRB events to my USB, although I never did.” He denied knowing that those drives had “inappropriate content” and claimed that he had been sick, couldn't find the movie he wanted and was just organizing files, and then explained that he didn't know he was breaking company rules, which he basically admitted. that there were files that were not allowed, and not the movie he was talking about.

He kept the laptop and caused chaos. Although he was escorted out of the office, Brody did not have the company laptop with him, but clarified that he would send it by courier. He did not do it. During the night of March 11, 2020 and the following morning, already fired, he used that laptop and his account, still valid, to access the bank's internal network and cause chaos. He deleted code, activity logs, blocked other users, and sent himself code he had been working on, among other things. He then took her up with someone in particular.

Revenge. Before being fired, another engineer named by his initials, AA, had gotten a promotion that Brody believed should have gone to him. Instead of hiding his tracks, he left clues for AA to identify him. “Do you undesrstand now, [A.]?” wrote in the system code.

No, I'm not going to return the laptop.. The bank's IT team ended up removing his access hours after Brody started causing that mess, and demanded that he return the laptop to them. Brody dragged his feet and sent an email blaming the bank and its IT team for firing him amid the COVID-19 outbreak and without compensation. He then went to the police to report the supposed disappearance of the laptop, which had theoretically been stolen from his car while he was at the gym.

They arrest me, I keep lying. In March 2021, Brody ended up being arrested and tried again to spread the story that his laptop had been stolen. After being found guilty, the engineer admitted that he had given false testimony.

his hair fell out. The judge who handed down the sentence indicated that the damage to the bank had been at least $220,621.22. He sentenced him to 24 months in prison and then three years of supervision, in addition to fining him damages of $529,266.37.

