On Saturday 24 December Tunisia will vote to elect the members of the National Council of Regions and Districts, a political body established by the country's new Constitution, approved in a referendum last July and considered particularly problematic and authoritarian. In particular, local and regional representatives will be elected, who in turn will elect the members of the Council, which will be a kind of Senate. The polling stations will remain open from 8am to 6pm: the results should be announced on 27 December, but a second round is already planned with run-offs in which the single most voted candidates will participate.

According to the new institutional order established by the Constitution, the Council will represent one of the two chambers of the new Tunisian parliament, which previously had only one. The other branch is the Assembly of People's Representatives, whose members were elected in December 2022. Already on that occasion the turnout was extremely low, equal to just 8.8 percent and then 11 percent in the runoffs, and it is expected that Sunday's elections will also not be well attended.

Several opposition parties decided to boycott the election, choosing not to participate. “The political and social climate does not favor the holding of these local elections, which do not respect international democratic standards,” said Ahmed Chebbi, the leader of the National Salvation Front, a coalition of parties that opposes President Kais Saied.

In recent years, Saied's government has launched a campaign to marginalize dissent: in 2023 alone, over 20 political opponents were arrested, some of whom were accused of plotting against national security. Saied described the arrested opponents as “terrorists, traitors and criminals”.

The Council voted for on Sunday will be primarily responsible for leading economic development programs at the local and regional level, and during the election campaign the candidates have placed heavy emphasis on various infrastructure projects, promising the construction of roads and schools in different parts of the country .

However, there is not much enthusiasm among the population, on the contrary. Many appear not to even know that an election is scheduled, and in general few are informed about the duties of the new chamber and the consequences of the vote. Part of the lack of interest is also due to the terrible economic and social situation in Tunisia, where the unemployment rate is above 16 percent and for over a year many basic food products have been in short supply, including rice, flour, sugar and oil.

Regardless of the outcome of the vote and the results on turnout, the Tunisian parliament will remain a delegitimized body and effectively without powers, a consequence of the new 2022 Constitution and the illiberal policies imposed by Saied.

In July 2021 Saied dissolved the previous parliament and assumed full powers, invoking an “imminent danger” for the country. A year later, the introduction of the new Constitution created a very authoritarian institutional and political system, which limits judicial autonomy and centralizes many powers in the figure of the president: he can appoint the government, propose laws, sign international treaties, write the law budget and appoint or dismiss ministers and key officials in the judicial system. The president can also dissolve parliament, without there being any impeachment mechanisms to remove him.

