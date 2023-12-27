Apple is involved in a patent infringement case that has not gone unnoticed. The most valuable company in the world by market capitalization has been accused of improperly using in its Smart Watches the blood oxygen measurement technology trademarked by a medical equipment manufacturer called Masimo.

This week we witnessed how the International Trade Commission (ITC) banned the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States, forcing the Cupertino firm to suspend sales of these devices in the middle of the Christmas season. So we wonder what exactly has happened to get here.

A problem with deep roots

Although the products reached by the ITC measure (temporarily suspended by an appeals court) were recently releasedthe origin of the conflict dates back to a more or less distant past in which Apple did not even have a presence in the juicy smart watch market, at least according to Bloomberg.

As we know, most of the technology company's strategic decisions are kept under absolute secrecy, but judicial processes force the disclosure of certain data that until then had remained locked away. We have already seen it with the Apple and Epic Games trial, and now we see it with this one headed by Masimo.

According to court documents, on October 2, 2013 at 12:54 a.m., Tim Cook received an email from a researcher proposing to develop a technology that would place the company at the forefront of the health, fitness and wellness markets. An hour later, an Apple recruiter contacted him.





The email that Tim Cook received

Certainly, it was not a true stranger who had Cook's email address, but rather a talent who had previously been coveted by Apple, but who had refused to be part of the company. After a year, however, he seemed ready to join the technology company in a senior technical position.

And this is where interesting data begins to appear. Since Apple knew that this specialist named Marcelo Lamego had worked at two medical equipment firms, specifically, Cercacor Laboratories Inc. and Masimo Corp.the candidate noted that his incorporation would not cause an intellectual property conflict with his former employers.





Apple Watch Series 9

In any case, Lamego started working at Apple a week later. And, if this were not enough, months later he requested that the company file several patents related to mobile blood oxygen detection systems. But the specialist's stay within the multinational was as fast as his hiring.

After a year, the man who had apparently laid the foundations of a very important technology for Apple chose a new destiny. According to Apple's Steve Hotelling, the researcher I didn't fit into the company and he retired after demanding million-dollar budgets and the ability to direct teams at will.





Fields W1

The first Apple Watch was announced in 2015, but still without the ability to measure blood oxygen. Apple continued to work on the technology internally until it finally brought it to its commercial device, the Apple Watch Series 6, released in 2020. That same year, Masimo sued the iPhone maker.





The medical device firm alleged theft of trade secrets related to a variety of technologies, including pulse oximetry. Masimo's lawyers said Lamego gave Apple everything it needed. However, the court involved declared the case void.

In parallel, Masimo launched the W1, its own smartwatch. What happened next is very easy to guess: Apple sued Masimo, accusing it of copying its technology and of having previously sued it to gain a market advantage. Masimo countersued Apple and alleged violations of antitrust and unfair competition laws.





Masimo also reported Apple to the ITC for patent infringement. To all this, the agency ruled that Appl watchesand have technology belonging to Masimo and determined the ban of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The veto, however, has been suspended by an appeals court at the request of Apple.

The big question is how these two firms will resolve their differences. Apple has been working to modify the software in the watches sold in order to address the plaintiff's concerns. Masimo, however, insists that the violations also reach the hardware of the devices.

One point to note is that Masimo Corp. and Cercacor Laboratories Inc. have the same CEO, Joe Kiani. In fact, the first second was spun off from the first in 1998 and they share many of their technologies. under a licensing scheme. Will they reach an agreement? Kiani says that he is willing to resolve the conflict.

