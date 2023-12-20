Are you looking for a valid commuter during the week and an adventure companion for the weekend? Bergamont's E-Sweep could be the answer and we tried it

December 20, 2023

If we find ourselves having to choose an e-bike like real alternative to a motorized means of transport, we may also find ourselves at a crossroads: is it better to opt for a specialist bike, nice to ride but also more demanding and a source of worry, or to opt for something cheaper and at the same time less satisfying and perhaps even less reliable? The answer could be somewhere in the middle and be exactly this E-Sweep by Bergamont, a comfortable, practical and high-level e-bike which however doesn't cost a fortune and above all can be used every day.

The E-Sweep falls into the “Urban” category within the Bergamont catalog but this is a definition that is narrow for it. Once upon a time we would have called it a Trekking bike, today we talk more and more about Gravel and here there are some similarities with the Grandurance frame – precisely the Bergamont gravel – there is indeed some resemblance. Yet the E-Sweep is a bit of one and a bit of the other, revealing geometries dedicated to comfort in the saddle. The frame is a lightweight aluminum and the fork is also aluminum. The change is Shimano Claristhe tires are Schwalbe and all assembly is done with accessories Syncrosalso the group's brand Scott. So we have a very good e-bike on our hands. The battery is 250 Wh and it is in the down tube and makes it difficult to immediately recognize it as an e-bike also because the motor is in the rear hub. It is a Mahle X35 + da 40 Nm of couple. As you may have guessed, it is therefore a “light” e-bike, to use an automotive term we could define it as a mild-hybrid.

Bergamont E-Sweep Sport: technical specifications



28″, ultra lite AL-6061 tubing, integrated battery

BGM Sweep rigid fork, alloy

Shimano Claris, 1×8

Mahle X35+,

250 Wh battery

Shimano BR-UR300, hydraulic disc

Syncros Capital wheelset,

Mahle hub engine

Schwalbe Spicer Plus, Reflex, 40-622

Litemove 70 Lux LED / Herrmans Mini LED

Peso: 17,5 kg

Prezzo: 3.399 euro

On the road



From the first pedal strokes it is noticeable an accompaniment present but not intrusive of the Mahle engine which is heard with a slight hum. The E-Sweep maintains remarkable smoothness at all levels of intervention of the engine and above all also how much it is turned off. It therefore allows you to travel easily even on muscle vehicles with a weight that is not excessive (17.5 kg). The low and wide MTB-style handlebar allows good control and the overall geometry allows you to stay in the saddle all day and immediately find confidence. The behavior of the Shimano Claris gearbox is good, not a speed monster but it has the speed this bike needs, just as the Shimano brakes and even with hydraulic control made a good impression on us.

Conclusions



During the week the E-Sweep can be a valid commuter that takes us to work and at the weekend it can transform into an adventure companion. We find it already well equipped for both situations, being able to practically count on everything you need, from mudguards to LED lights from the crutch to the rear rack. On the other hand, however, if we aim to do bikepacking we may find the battery a bit limiting. In that case it is a good idea to provide a range extender or to always carry the charger with you unless we are willing to use it as a muscle device.

Pros and cons



Pro



Comfort in the saddle Practicality: it has everything you need Quality product without being “pro”

Against



Battery a little small if we aim to do bikepacking It doesn't have a display