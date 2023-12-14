The Court of Criminal Appeal of New South Wales, Australia, has quashed charges against Kathleen Folbigg, a woman who was wrongly jailed for 20 years for the deaths of her 4 children over the course of 10 years. In June, Folbigg was released on pardon by the government of New South Wales, a federal state of Australia, after new evidence demonstrated her innocence. After Thursday's ruling, which acquitted Folbigg of all charges, the woman will be able to request compensation from the state.

Folbigg was accused of smothering her children, aged between 19 days and 18 months, between 1989 and 1999. In 2003 she was convicted of three counts of voluntary manslaughter and one manslaughter, and lost several appeals. Folbigg had always said she was innocent, and in recent years new scientific evidence had emerged according to which the children died of natural causes due to some rare genetic mutations.

According to Thursday's ruling, the trials of twenty years ago used “unreliable” evidence. The trials, which were widely followed in Australia and abroad and led to Folbigg being long regarded as the country's most notorious serial killer, allegedly used circumstantial evidence to portray her as an irascible and unstable mother: for example her diaries, who were never subjected to a psychological or psychiatric evaluation.

