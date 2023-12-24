Every Invincible fan needs an Omni-Man sculpture and this is how you can make it.

Omni-Man is one of the most powerful characters in Invincible

Omni-Man, Invincible's father, is one of the most powerful characters in Invincible and also one of the most complex from the comic series created by Robert Kirkman. His real identity is Nolan Grayson, a extraterrestrial of the Viltrumite race that came to Earth with the supposed mission of protecting it, but that was hiding a dark secret.

His popularity has grown so much that he has been guest characters in Mortal Kombat 1 (2023) and has become one of the icons of the most famous comics from the actuality. Of course, any fan would love to have a figure or sculpture of Omni-Man as a collection and that is precisely what it has shown an artist on YouTube. This has shown step by step how to make a high-quality sculpture of said character, so we show you in the following video.

This artist creates a sculpture of Omni-Man and the result is spectacular

But if you are an unconditional fan of Omni-Man and you want to have it in your collection, you may be interested in the work of Dr. Garuda, an artist who makes sculptures of characters from comics, movies, and video games. On his YouTube channel you can see the complete process of how he made a sculpture of Omni-Man that looks like a real action figure.

Dr. Garuda started with a sketch of the character in the pose he wanted to portray and then used wires to make the skeleton of the sculpture. Subsequently, he modeled the body with a special mass that hardens when it dries and was giving shape and volume to the muscles, clothes and hair. With a lot of patience and skill, she managed to make all the details of the face, hands and feet, as well as the iconic mustache and Omni-Man's red cape.

Once the sculpture was finished, it was the turn of the painting. The artist used acrylic paints to give color to the character, respecting the original tones of the comic. With care and precision, she painted each part of the character, creating shadows and highlights to give it more realism. The final result is an impressive sculpture that It looks like it came from an official store of Invincible. Without a doubt, this is a way to encourage fans to create their own works.

