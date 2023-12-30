The character of Tom Nook is in charge of giving us our house in all the Animal Crossing games.

Tom Nook is one of the flagship characters of Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing is one of the most relevant franchises in the video game industry. in terms of life simulation and communication, giving rise to the excellent timing of the launch coinciding with confinement, causing the most recent installment, Animal Crossing New Horizons, to become one of the best-selling video games in history and Nintendo.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

This has obviously meant that the community of Animal Crossing fans has grown exponentially, giving rise to many people who are dedicated to sharing the content of its islands, several examples of this being the fact that a player believing that a bug causes a neighbor to change jobs, while the way the museum is designed is also a recurring theme. However, in this case we have to talk about Tom Nook.

Tom Nook also deserves a break from time to time in Animal Crossing New Horizons

To put it in context, it must be said that Tom Nook is responsible for giving the player their first home and, later, charge him for this, giving rise to the fact that in Animal Crossing New Horizons he is a character who, in addition, is all day working at the town hall in order to help the player. However, it seems that there is one who wanted to show you in a moment of rest.

This has been the case of the Reddit user known as suntmint, who has been in charge of showing on the franchise forum a painting made by himself in which we can see Tom Nook taking a break with a watercolor forest in the background, being a beautiful image that you should not miss. You can take a look at it below:

I painted Tom Nook escaping from his job

byu/suntmint inAnimalCrossing

For the rest, it only remains to remember that with all the content that this franchise has, in case you want to give it a chance, remember that the most recent installment is Animal Crossing New Horizonsthis being a game that is found available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

