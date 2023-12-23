Animal Crossing New Horizons is the best-selling video game in the franchise.

Animal Crossing New Horizons lets you grow plants

Join the conversation

Animal Crossing is today one of Nintendo's most iconic and recognizable sagas, since the life simulation franchise surrounded by animals has achieved break all kinds of records in the years in which the saga has been present on Nintendo Switch, thus giving rise to its most recent installment becoming the most soldalthough it seems that this does not exempt it from having the occasional bug or error in the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The reality is that, despite the fact that in general Animal Crossing New Horizons is a very polished game, this does not mean that it may have some bugs, giving rise to what was recently reported by a Reddit user, social in which we have been able to see real crazy things like a handmade Animal Crossing berry bag, which Pili's character is in Tom Nook's store constantly.

Animal Crossing New Horizons has a bug that leaves Pili in Tom Nook's store forever

To put it in context it must be said that Pili is one of the Handy Sisters, another of the shops typical of the Animal Crossing islands and that, in general, can only be found here. Added to this is the fact that some villagers can visit the shops on the island, but to date nothing of one shopkeeper visiting another.

It is at this point that the Reddit user known as DetectiveNervous7426 has told his story on the Animal Crossing forum explaining that In the two years he has been playing, Pili has always been there, having the doubt of whether it is an error or not (although everything points to it) because when other players access their island, it disappears. You can take a look at it below:

Glitch?

byu/DetectiveNervous7426 inAnimalCrossing

In the absence of knowing what is happening with this user's island, it only remains to mention that Animal Crossing is packed with playable features, being that among these we can find the possibility of creating tickets for museums that take away the hiccups. Having said all this, remember that Animal Crossing New Horizons is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Join the conversation