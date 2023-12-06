These are the designs that Spider-Man would have if he were from Europe.

Spider-Man would have a very different style if he were from European countries

Spider-Man is one of the most popular and beloved superheroes in the world and of course his suit is a recognizable Marvel icon anywhere. However, the design of this outfit would not be the same if the spider hero I would have been born in another country, since both tastes and customs would change for him. For this reason, it would be interesting to see one of Marvel’s best superheroes with a style based on some of the nations of Europe.

Thanks to AI, it is possible to create alternative designs of Spider-Man based on flags, the culture and history of each European nation. The result is surprising and shows that the change of Spider-Man could be something amazing. In fact, perhaps there are several of them in other unknown universes. If you want to imagine what these versions of Spider-Man would be like, we leave them in the following list.

This is what Spider-Man would be like if he had been born in some European countries

Below, you have the alternative versions of Spider-Man that They were created with artificial intelligence with inspiration from the flags of European countries.

Spider-Man from Spain

The Spanish Spider-Man suit is based on the colors of the spanish flag, Red and yellow. The design has an elegant and sophisticated look, with a spider web pattern black expanding from the chest. In addition, he has the peculiarity of wearing a cape, which seems quite interesting for a Marvel character like this.

Spider-Man of France

This alternative has the colors of the French flag, with two shades of blue that complement very well, while white and red are part of it as details. The chest symbol is a long white spiderwhich makes it look like a strange combination between Peter Parker’s suit and Miles Morales’ suit.

Spider-Man from Italy

The fusion of italy flag colors They maintain the design of Spider-Man, only changing the blue for green. This makes the character look like It has a certain relationship with Christmas.

Germany’s Spider-Man

Germany’s Spider-Man suit would have an incredible design authentic due to its colors black, yellow and red. Here the entire body is black, while the yellow spider in the middle expands through the extremities. At the same time, they remain some red details and the eyes become yellow with a red silhouette.

Norwegian Spider-Man

If Spider-Man were Nordic, he would have a very interesting suit that would stay with the initial designbut emphasizing the color red and changing the central spider by the characteristic blue cross on the Norwegian flag. In addition, a silver spider would be incorporated into the upper chest.

Spider-Man de Portugal

As for a design based on Portugal, Spider-Man would have a suit that follows the exact flag guidelines. In fact, on the chest you can see the shield with lines in yellow that give it a very special touch.

Spider-Man of Greece

The suit is blue and white, like the greek flag, while it has red details on the shoulders and triceps. The most striking thing about this design is that the mask is completely blue with white lines covering the entire face.

Ukrainian Spider-Man

Another of the designs that the AI ​​made with great precision is that of the suit. Spider-Man based on the Ukrainian flag. Without a doubt, one of the best because it has an authentic style by dividing the colors of the outfit in half, being something that we have never seen before in the spider hero.

