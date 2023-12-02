Christmas is coming. The most direct clues can be found in the inauguration of the festive lighting in many cities, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You playing everywhere, the unstoppable lines to buy the Christmas Lottery and the arrival at supermarkets from the shelf of nougats, polka dots and this year’s star product: advent calendars.

This latest invention is experiencing a boom in supply and demand, especially in Spain, where it did not arrive until relatively recently. But the most interesting thing about the phenomenon is how the advent calendar has become another brutal Christmas marketing tool for all types of brands.

In recent years all kinds of products have appeared, from candies, toys, tea sachets… to beauty and makeup products. Suffice it to say that the most searched for this year has been Fuet. And a few years ago there was one from Satisfyer.

Before explaining this growing trend, we must understand where this tradition comes from and why. Advent calendars have their origin in Germany in the 19th century and mark the time of year that refers to the first christian liturgical period, the season of spiritual preparation for the celebration of the birth of Christ. Its duration extends to the four Sundays closest to the Nativity. Therefore, they usually start on December 1 and continue until December 24, Christmas Eve.





In Germany, in the XIX century, some families placed another of the traditional religious symbols in their homes, the Advent wreath, with four candles that they lit for each Sunday until Christmas. This way of counting was also carried out by painting with chalk on the wall or door of the houses. A total of 24 stripes were painted and erased every day from December 1 to Christmas Eve.

However, the physical advent calendar that we all know did not arrive until 1902, when the Protestant bookstore Friedrich Trümpler in Hamburg published the first printed one. It consisted of a christmas clock with the numbers from 13 to 24. In 1922, these clocks already had 24 numbers and, later, they were modernized, according to Adventskalender.





Other writers attribute the first printed calendar to the Reichhold & Lang company of Munich, thanks to the idea of ​​Gerhard Lang who, when he was a child, stuck 24 sweets on his calendar to count the days that were missing until Christmas. When he got older he printed his first cardboard advent calendar, with small windows that hid small gifts.

After the Second World War (with the paper shortage and materials and Nazi oppression), it was Richard Sellmer, from Stuttgart, who decided to recover this tradition, creating an advent calendar set in a typical winter Christmas town. In the 1950s, it began exporting them to the United States and today it is the star advent calendar company worldwide.

A boom of the craziest calendars

In Spain, the advent calendar has been with us for several decades, usually represented in a cardboard box with little windows and chocolates hidden inside. But that has changed recently and has evolved into much more varied forms and content. Anything goes to sell. Different brands began to adapt their products and more and more brands are releasing their own advent calendar.

Thus, you can find some that contain jewelry, toys, mini alcohol shots and the most popular: those containing cosmetic and makeup products. The offer is enormous: RitualsThe Body Shop, Biotherm, Clinique, Dior, Charlotte Tilbury… All of them have joined the bandwagon.

The followers of Friends They are also celebrating because on Amazon they can find a calendar with merchandising inside. Very far from chocolate is also this other model designed for fitness lovers. Includes 24 sports surprises, from protein bars to products to improve training performance.





There are Barbie ones, with a doll that comes with accessories, clothes and even pets that you will discover with each passing day. And for fans of Harry Potterthis one inspired by J. K Rowling’s saga brings together collectible accessories from the films and is licensed by Warner Bros.

For the most connoisseurs, there are some like this one from Just Spicies that includes 24 samples of colorful spices, along with new and exclusive recipes to put into practice. Like the Vahdam tea company, which is marketing small tea capsules in its calendar. Both Lego and Playmobil have also joined the phenomenon and have presented their editions that include small pieces for the little ones.





But the cake goes to these two:

A calendar that we can find in Aldi supermarkets for 2.99 euros and that it’s whip. Yes, we can find pieces of fuet or salami in each box cut into different shapes. Some TikTok users, like @jcnanoo, have already had the opportunity to try it and share it with their followers. “It’s the most viral calendar on TikTok,” this user joked.

And another dedicated to lovers of beer. This one has a larger box and each box hides 24 beers from different countries to enjoy each day before the big day. Christmas is coming, the wildest capitalism is coming… now in the form of an advent calendar.





Images: Popcorn Shed, Lego, KALEA, Rituals

