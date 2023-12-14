It is not usual for renowned scientists to speculate with theories that, far from being proven, seem more like something taken from science fiction books or esoteric magazines. But sometimes it happens, as demonstrated by the always controversial researcher Avi Loeb, professor at the prestigious Harvard University.

Although the professor has already openly commented on his belief that there could be life beyond Earth, he has now decided to go one step further and suggest the possibility that an advanced species inhabited our planet before humans.

Was there an advanced species on Earth before humans?

Traditionally, scientists and historians have unanimously ruled out that any type of advanced species could have inhabited the Earth before humans. The reason is more than obvious: There is no archaeological evidence capable of supporting the theory that something similar could be true.. However, there are always exceptions.

One falls on the figure of Professor Avi Loeb, who has defended such a possibility in a recent article published in Novaceno. According to him, knowing for sure whether there was some type of intelligent and technologically advanced civilization, say, 250 million years before the appearance of human beings, is practically impossible. That is, it cannot be ruled out.

In this way, the Harvard expert distances himself from very common opinions, and uses a very simple argument to justify the absence of evidence in this regard: the many extinctions that have occurred on the planet, as well as the meteorites that have fallen since it was created, and that have been able to completely erase the evidence.

Thus, for Avi Loeb there is no way (at least so far) to ensure that some type of higher intelligence preceded human beings on Earth, but there is also no way to categorically defend the opposite. Especially because, in his opinion, here se and conditions More than conducive for something like this to have happened.

A more than controversial Harvard expert

This is not the first time that Avi Loeb has surprised everyone with some controversial statements. In fact, the scientist has recently been in the news by claiming that some mysterious spheres that he himself searched for and found at the bottom of the sea could come from an extraterrestrial civilization.

That is, far from being a natural phenomenon (terrestrial or extraterrestrial), They could belong to some type of alien technology or machinery. An argument that has also gone around the world and has aroused the skepticism of many colleagues, who find in man's research an overly optimistic desire to prove that we are not alone in the universe.

Can the question of whether an advanced species inhabited the Earth before humans finally be answered? For Loeb, the mystery will continue to be up in the air… unless at some point technology advances enough to definitively clear up our doubts.