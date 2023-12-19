The President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stated in his morning press conference that by 2024 Mexico will stop buying gasoline and will produce it in the country.

Regarding the investment made by his administration in Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), López Obrador indicated, “now the management of the oil company is efficient, before corruption permeated.”

“We no longer buy so much gasoline abroad and I hope that next year we will practically stop buying gasoline. That all the gasoline we consume will be produced in Mexico.” According to the president, there were 15 consecutive years of declines in production. “It has been difficult for us to build it, before we paid 65% to the Treasury, now it is 35%, they wanted to destroy it, as well as the CFE,” said the president.

Likewise, he indicated the need to strengthen and raise the petrochemical and parastatal industries.

López Obrador assured that oil will continue to be essential for 25 years from now on and that is why Pemex must be strengthened in the face of energy self-sufficiency.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions