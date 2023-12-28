The ESLAND Awards, organized by popular streamer TheGrefg, aim to recognize the best Hispanic content creators of the year. The first two galas were full of controversies and debates, and it seems that the 3rd edition will continue with that trend.

At this time, it is unknown which streamers will receive a nomination and be able to take home an award in any of the categories. Due to criticism of last year's edition, changes were made with the aim of improving the voting process.

The ESLAND Awards will take place in February 2024 in Andorra

We will have to wait to find out the content creators who will compete at the awards ceremony; however, TheGrefg He consulted with his followers about the possibility of nominating a very important personality of the mexican politics.

Will Andrés Manuel López Obrador be nominated for the 2024 ESLAND Awards?

Every day, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also known as AMLO, leads the morning press conferences where topics of interest to citizens are addressed. The live broadcast is carried out through the official channel of the Government of Mexico on YouTube.

Thus, AMLO appeared in the top of the most viewed streamers in the first quarter of 2023 and dominated the audience charts in September, surpassing IlloJuan, ElXokas, The Rubius and more. The data is impressive, especially when you take into account that he is not a content creator.

AMLO is the most viewed Latin American steamer of 2023 (Image via Stream Charts)

With this in mind, David Canovas Martínezbetter known on the internet as TheGrefgaddressed the possibility of nominating the president of Mexico for best streamer in the ESLAND 2024 Awards. He argues that Mañaneras, the name given to press conferences, bring together thousands of spectators every day.

“It is a decision that I believe is more the community's than ours, to decide if Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the 'president' of Mexico, has to be nominated in the categories that his statistics say he should be nominated for. Because, furthermore, he is crazy. Makes direct 2-3 hours with an average of 50,000 viewers and he does live daily,” commented the streamer.

IF THEY NOMINATE AMLO IN THE ESLANDS pic.twitter.com/qGjQQiyVI2 — Ernesto Marín (@ernestomarin27) December 27, 2023

TheGrefg is aware that AMLO is unlikely to attend the ceremony because he has much more important things to do due to his position. Next, he asks his followers if the awards should remain outside of politics or if the type of content that potential nominees make in their live broadcasts is irrelevant.

Without a doubt, nominating the president of Mexico at the ceremony specialized in streamers could be an unprecedented event that would cause a lot of discussion. It will be interesting to find out what decision TheGrefg and his team make.

Meanwhile, River Llanosone of the most popular content creators in the world, joked earlier this year about the possibility of Andrés Manuel López Obrador winning at the ESLAND Awards.

They're going to have to explain the fact that the president of Mexico is going to win an Esland to me.

pic.twitter.com/qJQ3CwAkcn — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) April 26, 2023

But tell us, what do you think of this curious situation? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to streamers.

Fuente