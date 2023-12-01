Suara.com – The vice presidential candidate number one, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin, explained that his billboards with Anies Baswedan were still rarely seen.

He said Anies did this on purpose.

“In the last two days I have received good news. So Mas Anies deliberately didn’t put up many billboards, it turns out that was on purpose,” said Cak Imin after attending the Matahari Guard volunteer agenda at a hotel in South Jakarta on Friday (1/12/2023).

He even said that they did not have plans to immediately put up large numbers of billboards.

Even though their number of billboards is limited, it turns out that the volunteers are motivated independently.

“I don’t know yet, I don’t know yet. But the silver lining is that many people then spontaneously install it themselves,” he said.

He said that in Jakarta, there were a number of people who contacted them asking for photo files which were then printed as billboards.

Cak Imin admitted that this made him touched and appreciated the independent movement.

“I’m touched that in several South Jakarta, East Jakarta people tend to suddenly contact us asking for the file, then they print it themselves. Put it up on their wall, on the side of the road, this is also spontaneity that I should appreciate,” he said.

Cak Imin’s clarification

Previously, Cak Imin clarified his statement, saying that if he and Anies Baswedan did not win, Indonesia would be in danger.

He said these words were intended as special encouragement for the AMIN National Team internally.

“Yes, actually it was an internal encouragement, in that sentence, all the urgency of Amin’s agenda was used as a guide to continue fighting,” said Cak Imin after attending the Matahari Guard volunteer agenda at a hotel in South Jakarta on Friday (1/12/2023).

Cak Imin then touched on food security which is included in one of their programs.

“Because if it is not implemented, these agendas, for example, will be very urgent for food security. If it is not implemented quickly and the failure of the food estate will be repeated again,” he said.