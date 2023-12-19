Suara.com – Chairman of the National Movement to Guard Fatwa (GNPF) Ulama and Co-captain of the National Team, Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN), Yusuf Martak, said that his party would be open to reviewing all strange events that occurred in the present. According to him, this is part of the vision of change brought by AMIN.

This was in response to a statement by Political Observer Adi Prayitno who said that if AMIN was elected, Islamic mass organizations that had been officially banned would be revived.

He said that candidate pair (paslon) for Presidential Election (Pilpres) number 1 would not act arbitrarily if elected as President-Vice President in 2024.

“The patterns and methods used by the previous regime that were not good will definitely be changed, but the good ones will definitely continue because this is not an arbitrary government, right. But it has to be a relay race because this is a big country,” he said Yusuf told reporters, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Not only the dissolution of FPI

Yusuf said that a review could be carried out in various cases such as KM 50, the Kanjuruhan tragedy and the dissolution of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI). If there is a request, AMIN will allow the process to proceed according to the existing mechanism.

“If the current examples are regarding KM 50, Kanjuruhan, Rempang, there may be other things such as the dissolution of the organization. So, of course, if the parties concerned propose or ask for a review, it will not be hindered,” he said. Joseph.

Therefore, he believes that the statement about reviving mass organizations was not led to a negative narrative.

“Yes, it's okay to be an observer, that's fine, but don't direct it towards negative things, no. Well, Kanjuruhan, until today, KM50, the National Police Chief has stated that there is a new novum,” he explained.

Furthermore, Yusuf also questioned the government's steps to disband FPI. He said that Islamic community organizations (ormas) have helped the community a lot so far.

“FPI does a lot, carries out many movements that are missionary in nature, carries out rescues to disaster locations,” he said.

Personally, Yusuf said that GNPF would support if FPI officials and founders attempted to review the organization in 2024.

“There is something that must be cleared up. Logically I think that even if I were to be declared innocent, it would be impossible for there to be two FPIs, but rehabilitation of FPI's good name is necessary,” he said.