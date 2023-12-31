Suara.com – The Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar National Winning Team (AMIN) said that it was encouraging a thorough investigation into cases of abuse of other candidate candidate volunteers.

“This case must be thoroughly investigated, so as not to harm the peace of this election,” said AMIN National Team Spokesperson Billy David in Jakarta, Sunday (31/12/2023).

Even though those involved are members of the security forces, according to him, the legal process must proceed in accordance with applicable regulations without discrimination.

It was also emphasized that one's life must be put first because no campaign activity is worth a life.

Therefore, his party encourages holding the 2024 Presidential and Vice Presidential Elections (Pilpres) in a safe and peaceful manner.

“The AMIN couple and National Team invite everyone to campaign safely, comfortably and peacefully,” he said.

Previously, Saturday (30/12), two volunteers for the Indonesian Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidate Ganjar-Mahfud were abused by a number of TNI officers in Boyolali, Central Java.

This incident was allegedly triggered by a misunderstanding between a number of TNI soldiers and the two victims when a number of motorbike riders with loud exhausts passed along Jalan Perintis Independen, Boyolali Regency.

On Monday, November 13 2023, the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) appointed three prospective pairs of presidential and vice presidential candidates to be participants in the 2024 Presidential and Vice Presidential Election (Pilpres).

The results of the drawing and determination of the serial numbers for the 2024 presidential election participants on Tuesday, November 14 2023, were the pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar serial number 1, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka serial number 2, and Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md. serial number 3.

The KPU has also set a campaign period from 28 November 2023 to 10 February 2024, then the voting schedule will be on Wednesday, 14 February 2024. (Antara)