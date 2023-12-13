Insomniac Games was the victim of a major hack, causing unpublished and confidential material from Marvel's Wolverine to come to light. In the midst of this controversy, the developer studio spoke out on social networks to talk about the future of its most recent project: Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

According to the information, the hacker group known as Rhysida attacked the PlayStation studio with ransomware to steal private information. He subsequently demanded payment and threatened to sell the material to the highest bidder. To prove that he is telling the truth, he shared an image of Marvel's Wolverine and employee data.

Although there is a risk that more sensitive data will come to light, Insomniac Games He took to his social networks to talk about the news that will come to the arachnid superhero game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will receive these features in 2024

Through a post on social networks, the developer studio stated that it is working closely on some functions and features that players have requested in recent months. He assured that he needs to do more tests to guarantee that the quality of these new products meets his quality standards.

Insomniac Games confirmed that the next update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will come to early 2024. Although he will reveal more information as the release date approaches, he took advantage of the statement to mention some of the new features that will be included in that patch.

Besides of New Game Plus and the audio descriptionsthe studio confirmed that it plans to include options that allow repeat missions y change the time of day. He promised to detail the rest of the features at a later date.

In 2024, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will receive highly requested features

“We can't wait to share more with you in the future. In the meantime, we appreciate your patience as our team works to finalize our next update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Thank you,” the studio's statement concludes.

Without a doubt, it is a complicated week for Insomniac Games. In the midst of the controversy related to the hacking, documents were leaked that shed light on the projects in development. According to that information, a third installment and a title inspired by the Spider-Verse would be on the way.

But tell us, what do you think of the new features coming to the open world game? Let us read you in the comments.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available exclusively for PS5. You can read more news related to him if you click here.

