In the midst of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be tried for corruption. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – In the midst of the Zionist war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine, the Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu will be retried on various corruption charges.

According to Israeli media reports quoted by Al Jazeera, Tuesday (5/12/2023), a court in Jerusalem on Monday began hearing the case, which focuses on several allegations of corruption by Netanyahu.

The trial was temporarily suspended on an emergency order from the justice minister following Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7.

Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, bribery, and breach of trust in three cases filed in 2019, known as Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000.

In Case 1000, PM Netanyahu, along with his wife; Sara, is accused of accepting gifts, including champagne and cigars, from prominent Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire businessman James Packer in exchange for political favors.

Bribery charges are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or fines. Fraud and breach of trust are punishable by up to three years in prison.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving PM, has denied any wrongdoing. He claims to be the victim of a politically orchestrated “witch hunt” by his rivals and the media to remove him from office.

The trial began in May 2020 and has been repeatedly postponed due to defense and prosecution disputes and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has been accused of using existing laws to avoid his legal troubles.

Amid PM Netanyahu’s controversial plans to overhaul the justice system, Israel has been mired in months of protests leading up to the Hamas attack on October 7.

Critics say Netanyahu’s proposed justice system reforms would politicize the justice system and endanger its independence, encourage corruption and harm Israel’s economy.

Netanyahu defended the reform push and dismissed protests, saying he aimed to restore a proper balance between the three branches of government.

