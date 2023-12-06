According to AMG, four-cylinder engines are progressive, although they have just launched a six-cylinder engine.

We all know that we will have to downsize, switch to PHEV powertrains and then go completely electric. That path has now been mapped out. In many cases it doesn’t matter at all. From a Golf 2.0 to Golf 1.4 TSI to Golf GTE and ultimately an e-Golf is not really a difficult transition.

Things are a bit different with sporty cars. A sporty car must not only be fast, but also have better braking and better road holding. This is difficult with an alternative drivetrain, because the weight increases. According to many, the sensation is also much less.

Four-cylinder very progressive according to AMG

There were some rumors a while ago that Mercedes would like to bring back the V8, but Mercedes put a stop to that by dismissing it as nonsense. At the British Top Gear, Michael Schiebe (the CEO of AMG) goes one step further.

We want to be very, very progressive when it comes to technology. We are convinced of the hybrid concept. We will continue to stand by the concept of the four-cylinder. Michael Schiebe, almost as progressive as @jaapiyo.

That may be the case now, but customers see it differently. Despite the fact that the BMW M3 has two boils on the front porch, that car is more popular than the C63 (at least in Europe). According to Schiebe, people will undoubtedly switch or no longer be interested.

There are certainly customers for it

The AMG does manage to counter the fact that the car attracts people who initially did not have an AMG on their radar. We should also not forget that China is a very important market. Sedans are extremely popular there and have no emotional connection with the V8. In fact, they are more likely to plug than we are.

The strange thing is that the CLE53 announced today was announced today with… a six-cylinder! Yes, damn it, there is no logic like that. The CLE is technically a C-Class, but is positioned between the C and E.

This means that the six-cylinder will at least fit in the C63. We therefore have to wait for the first tuners to do the same. The reason that the C53 still has the six-cylinder is because that car will mainly be sold in the US. There, the number of cylinders is considered important and the emission requirements are somewhat friendlier.

Autoblog Nuance

Finally, a small side note from our side. The much needed Autoblog Nuance. Even though the potential of the C63 is not yet fully realized, it would be stupid to go back to a more old-fashioned concept. The very fact that AMG took the decision to use a 476 hp four-cylinder plus electric motor shows courage. Sooner or later, customers will have to switch to a different type of drivetrain and then it is nice to have experience with the concept.

AMG is still very progressive with the four-cylinder. Audi Sport and BMW M GmbH certainly do not want to do this yet. The current M3 has a six-cylinder and a V8 with electric motor has been announced for the M5 – which has yet to come onto the market. The RS5 Avant will also have a PHEV with a V6, not a four-cylinder.

