Have you heard anything about the rumor that the new C 63 is putting aside its hybrid four-cylinder? If you remembered it, forget it again. Whether you like it or not: the four-cylinder remains. Top Gear talks about it with Michael Schiebe. He is the boss of Mercedes-AMG and talks about the future of the C 63 and the disappearance of the V8.

‘I know there are some rumors about “why did you kick the V8 out of the car?”, but we want to be very, very progressive when it comes to technology. We are convinced that with the hybrid concept, we will stick with the four-cylinder,” says Schiebe. The AMG boss knows that not all V8 enthusiasts can be persuaded. Not bad: he thinks that the four-cylinder will attract other new customers.

No V8 in the Mercedes-AMG C 63 thanks to China

When making such a major decision, AMG looks at the target group. “For example, the Chinese market is not very strong when it comes to coupes, but it is very strong when it comes to sedans.” In other words: AMG sells more C 63 Limousines in China than in Europe and they want it there. Apparently they don’t have the same preference for V8 engines as we do.

But how does AMG keep the enthusiasts in Europe satisfied? There is now a CLE 53 with a six-in-line. Is there still some room to make that six-cylinder a bit stronger for the CLE 63? Schiebe: ‘We will see if there are more products with that engine. The American market plays a major role in that car and the six-cylinder is an important one there.’

When will AMG’s first electric car arrive?

Schiebe does not want to comment on whether there will be an M4 challenger in the form of a CLE 63. He prefers to talk about AMG’s electrification: ‘We are going to launch our (electric ed.) car in the middle of the decade. We will then have a strong battery and strong drivetrain. That will see something that we will build specifically within and only for AMG.’

The first electric car that is completely from AMG will therefore not be a refurbished EQE. It will be a completely new car on a completely new platform called AMG A. “It is so important that we deliver in this segment,” says the AMG CEO. AMG with performance and driving dynamics, he believes. “You have to get this feeling that an AMG gives,” he adds.

Schiebe is mysterious about the battery and weight

That’s all well and good, but is all that possible while the car weighs less than two tons? ‘It depends. I don’t want to tell you what our target weight for the car is, but lightweighting is an intensive task,” Schiebe says mysteriously. The Mercedes F1 team should help with this. The racing team has mastered what Schiebe calls ‘rocket technology’.

But doesn’t the boss of Mercedes-AMG see major steps being taken with battery technology in the next five years? “I didn’t say that,” Schiebe responds. All in all, he doesn’t really want to go into depth when it comes to the first electric AMG. The same applies to the e-AMG as to GTA 6: there is no other option than to wait until 2025.