The well-known American YouTuber Trevor Jacob was sentenced to six months in prison for intentionally crashing an airplane with the aim of obtaining more views of a video published on YouTube which filmed the crash. Jacob is a pilot, skydiver and former professional snowboarder who is best known on YouTube for his videos of himself skydiving.

In December 2021, he posted a video in which he apparently lost control of the plane he was piloting and was forced to parachute, allowing it to fall without the pilot on board. It was later discovered that it was all an operation organized for economic reasons.

The plane departed on November 24, 2021 from an airport in Santa Barbara, California, and after the accident Jacob had regularly reported the crash to the National Transportation Safety Board, the US government investigative agency that investigates accidents involving among other things, planes: however, he lied, saying he didn’t know where exactly the crash site was. According to the prosecutor who handled his case, a few weeks later Jacob returned to the scene and removed the debris from the plane, then destroyed it, hindering the federal investigation that had been opened.

Jacob pleaded guilty in May to obstructing the federal investigation. The US Justice Department explained that the video was part of a commercial deal Jacob had made with a company to advertise some products on his channels.