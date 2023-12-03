loading…

US President Joe Biden will lose the support of Muslims in Uncle Sam’s country. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – American Muslim leaders from six battleground states vowed to mobilize their communities against the re-election of President Joe Biden over his support for Israel’s war on Gaza. But they have not yet determined an alternative candidate in 2024.

The states are among a handful of states where Biden could win the 2020 election. Opposition from sizable Muslim and Arab American communities could complicate the president’s path to an Electoral College victory next year.

“We don’t have two choices. We have many choices,” said Jaylani Hussein, director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), at a press conference in Dearborn, Michigan, when asked about Biden’s alternatives, reported by Reuters.

“We do not support (former President Donald) Trump,” he said. He added that the Muslim community would decide how to interview other candidates.

Hussein said he was expressing his personal views, not CAIR’s.

The campaign called #AbandonBiden began when Muslim Americans in Minnesota demanded Biden call a ceasefire on October 31, and has spread to Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida.

US and Israeli officials have resisted pressure to stop fighting permanently, and US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday also echoed Biden’s statement that Israel has the right to defend itself.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

American Muslims say they do not expect Trump will treat their community any better if they are re-elected. But they see rejecting Biden’s vote as their only way to shape US policy.