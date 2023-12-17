loading…

The US government said Israel's reoccupation of the Gaza Strip after the war was neither reasonable nor justified. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The United States (US) government said the occupation was returning Israel over the Gaza Strip after the war against Hamas is neither reasonable nor justified.

This firm message was conveyed by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to the Israeli government. This further shows the differences of opinion between Washington and Tel Aviv regarding the future of the Gaza government.

For your information, Israel occupied the Gaza Strip from 1967 to 2005.

At a press conference in Tel Aviv yesterday, reported by the Financial Times, Sunday (17/12/2023), Sullivan stated that Israel had no long-term plans to occupy Gaza.

According to him, the US is conducting intensive discussions with its allies regarding the methods and timeframe for the transition to a new Palestinian government in the besieged region.

Sullivan insisted that Washington's position on the future of the Gaza Strip was “clear”.

“We do not believe that it is reasonable or appropriate for Israel to occupy Gaza, reoccupy Gaza in the long term, and we want to see ultimately that transition happen,” he said.

US President Joe Biden's administration views a realistic future for Gaza as one led by the Palestinian Authority (PA) based in the West Bank.

“At a basic level, we believe that the PA needs to be changed and revitalized, it needs to be updated in terms of its methods of governance. Representation of the Palestinian people,” he explained.

“Ultimately the Palestinian people must work through their representation,” continued Sullivan.

However, Israel has repeatedly emphasized over the past two months that it does not want to see any Palestinian government structure in the Gaza Strip after the war with Hamas ends.

On Thursday, Benny Gantz, a former Israeli defense minister and member of the War Cabinet, made it clear that Tel Aviv would maintain full security control over Gaza and would engage in “territorial gains” to provide a launching pad for future military operations.

(but)