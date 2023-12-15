AMD's new technology that allows for increased gaming performance will not be available on PlayStation 5.

Both Xbox Series X and Series S will be able to enjoy this new technology.

The video game industry does not stop evolving as the days go by, and of course, it always does so in leaps and bounds. On this occasion it has been learned that AMD's new rescaling technology, FSR 3, is only compatible with Xbox Series X|S consoles, which, by the way, already has the Baldur's Gate III game available. Obviously also with PC, but for now it seems that PlayStation 5 is left out of the equation. According to some information, it is because the Microsoft console has full support for RDNA2.

On the other hand, as you already know since the generation began, PlayStation 5 has a partial support with this architecture, let's say that you cannot have some functions that the Xbox Series X|S does have. Apparently, that would be the main reason for the exclusivity of this new AMD technology. If you don't know what FSR 3 is about, below we will tell you a little more about all this, pay attention because it is really interesting.

FSR 3 will only be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC

This has been known thanks to an image from the official AMD website, which you can see just below these lines. On the other hand, let's go to what it means to make use of this technology; basically we are talking about a increased gaming performance, more specifically in terms of frames per second. Thanks to this new upscaling technology, some games go from 60fps to a figure of 120fps. Something really impressive.

With this, it is demonstrated once again that Xbox Series S, despite being inferior to Series X and offering less power, the smallest of the family is still a more than viable option to enjoy new generation games. If you have not yet been able to make the jump to these consoles, the Xbox Series S is a great bet with which you will win, and with the entire catalog of games available in Xbox Game Pass, fun is guaranteed.

We will see how the public reacts once they have tested this technology in the different games in which it is available, but they will certainly see a significant increase in securities performance on your computers and Xbox consoles. This universe continues to improve with every second that passes and it seems that this evolution is far from over, we will see what they decide to surprise you with in the future, so pay close attention to everything that may come.

