The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA507NU is a highly recommended gaming laptop that is once again on sale and has a very tempting price.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA507NU has a latest generation AMD Ryzen 7 processor

Acer has some of the best cheap gaming laptops, one of them being the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA507NU. Well, now you can get this equipment for much less than the recommended price thanks to Amazon’s latest offer. If you are looking a laptop designed to play in 1080p that costs less than 1,000 euros, then you have to take a look at this model, will not disappoint you.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA507NU usually has a recommended price of 1,199 euros in the ASUS store, while on Amazon it has a discount of 18%, leaving it at only 979 euros. It is worth mentioning that It has rarely been so cheap. In addition, it goes without saying that it is a device that is worth the money, especially if we take into account the user reviews.

Get the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA507NU for 220 euros less than the MSRP by buying it on Amazon

This laptop has a 15.6-inch IPS screen with Full HD resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, a 512 GB and 16 GB M.2 SSD of DDR5 RAM memory. With these technical specifications you will be able to run any triple A game without problems and with good performance. In addition, it also measures up when working, for example, in video editing.

Another notable aspect of this laptop is its robust and resistant design, which meets military standard MIL-STD-810H. This means it can withstand shock, vibration, extreme temperatures, and other environmental factors without damage. In addition, it has an efficient cooling system that prevents overheating and excessive noise. At the connectivity level, it has x1 HDMI 2.1, x2 USB 3.2 type A Gen 1, x1 USB 3.2 type C Gen 2, x1 Ethernet x1 USB 4 type C Gen 2 compatible with DisplayPort, x1 3.5 mm audio port, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that this laptop comes without an operating system. Having said that, If you decide to buy it you will have to install Windows 11 on your own. You can download the ISO image from the Microsoft website. By the way, it can be used without activating it, but with some limitations.

In short, the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA507NU is a complete and powerful team that can move games of the caliber of Alan Wake II. So now you know, if you were looking for a good gaming laptop for less than 1,000 euros, here is one that is not bad at all.

