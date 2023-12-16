The ASUS Vivobook Go E1504FA is highly rated and is once again on sale at PcComponentes.

The ASUS Vivobook Go E1504FA carries an AMD Ryzen 5 7000 series

If you are looking for a productivity laptop that is not expensive, then you may be interested in the ASUS Vivobook Go E1504FA, a team that has everything to satisfy your needs. Turns out it's on sale and you can get it at an incredible price. Furthermore, unlike other laptops that do not include the operating system, this comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled.

The ASUS Vivobook Go E1504FA is a laptop that Will not leave you indifferentand the best of all is that it has a 22% discount. It usually has a recommended price of 599 euros, but you can find it for only 469 euros at PcComponentes. It is a very competitive price for a team that is very well valued. It's more, 94% of users recommend it. Almost nothing! Therefore, it goes without saying that it is a highly recommended productivity laptop.

Save 130 euros by buying the ASUS Vivobook Go E1504FA at PcComponentes

The ASUS Vivobook Go E1504FA is a laptop that stands out for its design and lightness. With only 1.63 kg in weight and 1.79 cm in thickness, You can take it with you anywhere without any effort.. Plus, it has a 180-degree flat hinge that allows you to open it completely and share the screen with whoever you want. And if you're worried about your privacy, don't worry, because it has physical protection for the camera that you can activate or deactivate with a simple swipe.

But the ASUS Vivobook Go E1504FA is not only pretty on the outside, it also lives up to expectations when it comes to power. Your AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor offers good performance so you can perform all your tasks without any problem. In addition, it has 8 GB RAM, a 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD and a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS screen that allows you to work comfortably. At the connectivity level we find x1 HDMI 1.4, x1 USB 3.2 type A Gen 1, x1 USB 3.2 type C Gen 1, x1 USB 2.0, x1 3.5 mm combined audio connector, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6E.

Returning to the topic of performance, we are talking about a laptop that cannot handle demanding games. It must be taken into account that it has an integrated graphics card, and more specifically the AMD Radeon 610M. It can handle undemanding games like Blasphemous II or Sonic Superstarsbut not with triple A titles.

Don't hesitate and get the ASUS Vivobook Go E1504FA before the offer ends or it runs out, It is a laptop that will not disappoint you.

