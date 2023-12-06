Although Intel announced its Meteor Lake AI processors last summer, it was just an announcement. AMD has gone ahead again with the presentation of the new generation Ryzen 8040 for laptopsequipped with the new NPU Hawk Point, a specific chip for artificial intelligence.

The new ones AMD Ryzen 8040 with Zen 4 architecture and RDNA 3 GPU, it still uses the first XDNA artificial intelligence architecture, which is already used by the previous generation Ryzen 7040 processors.

The new AMD Ryzen 8040 do not present many new features, beyond a few extra cores and a little more speed. Its great improvement is in the NPUthe independent chip that is responsible for managing artificial intelligence.

This is what AMD’s Ryzen 8040 are like

The previous generation used the Phoenix AI chip, capable of performing 10 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Instead, the new Hawk Point NPU is capable of processing 19 TOPS, practically doubling AI performance. It has also announced a third-generation NPU, Strix Point, but it won’t arrive until next year.

Here you can see the nine Ryzen 8040 processors presented:

The most powerful is the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, with 8 cores and 16 threads and a Turbo frequency of 5.2 GHz. The integrated GPU is the Radeon 780M.

According to AMD, These new CPUs perform 80% more than Intel equivalents. Also 40% in AI, compared to its previous generation.

Dozens of laptops from major brands will use these Ryzen 8040 processors starting at the beginning of the year. The first to announce is the Acer Nitro V 16which you can see in this card:

This new generation of AMD, together with Intel’s Meteor Lake, which will be presented next week, begins the era of what they call AI PC, PC con IA. Artificial intelligence is integrated into the processors, the GPU, and even the motherboard.

These computers have the objective of use AI on-premises, rather than in the cloud, as usual. ChatGPT, Gemini and company only work in the cloud, which is why AMD has presented the Ryzen AI software, which will allow developers to run their AIs locally. They won’t be as powerful because we’re talking about laptops, but for certain AI tasks, it’s enough.

LThe new range of AMD Ryzen 8040 processors trust everything to AI, with its new second generation Hawk Point NPU. A revolution is coming in the world of PC. We’ll see how far it goes…