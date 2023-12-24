After rumors about the possible absence of Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's ex-partner, in the “Aquaman” sequel titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” dissipated, her participation in the DC extended universe project was confirmed in April of this year. Surprisingly, with the recent release of the film, it was never specified that the actress's performance would be limited to a few minutes in the plot, even though it was known that she would have a supporting role.

The film hit theaters last Wednesday the 20th and, beyond the reviews and box office figures that could leave something to be desired so far, considering that it is one of the successful superhero films, what stands out is the appearance of just 20 minutes of the famous before the cameras, according to “Business Insider”.

His performance is summarized in just 11 lines of dialogue, which have been described as “ridiculous.” through media like “TMZ”. Some of his dialogue includes lines like: “They raided the storage vault, we can't let them escape,” “Where is Jr.?”, “No!”, “I feel something in the water,” and “Thank you.” ”.

Although Heard was part of the star group of “Aquaman” with Jason Momoa, in this sequel it is Momoa and Patrick Wilson who lead the story.

Let us remember that Amber's work future was compromised last year when she faced a high-profile trial after being sued for defamation by Johnny Depp. The lawsuit focused on an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for “The Washington Post,” in which she claimed to have suffered domestic abuse. This case generated strong criticism for both and requests for the production companies to exclude her from the projects, after the legal resolution.

Walter Hamada, who was the CEO of Warner Bros., was questioned during a statement in which he explained that The decision to “cut” Amber Heard from “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” was based on the perceived lack of chemistry between her and Momoa, as well as the search for a different narrative direction for the film.

Despite the suspicions of Amber's team, who believed that this determination was linked to Johnny Depp's legal situation at the time, the company flatly denied it, reports “TMZ.”

