The main television manufacturers do not stop innovating with new products and models that allow us to enjoy the latest technology at a more than competitive price. One of the clearest examples is found in the hands of Haier, placing a large number of Smart TVs on the market that have an excellent relationship between quality and price. And, thanks to Amazon, some of its products become even more attractive. As is the case of this Haier QLED 4K UDH, whose original price is almost 1,200 euros and, now, we can find it for 899 euros… And it allows you to add an extra discount of €150! We tell you all the details.

Enjoy the best content

One of the main advantages of Smart TVs is that, on them, we can enjoy the content of any platform with which we have a subscription. In this case, This Haier has Google TV or, in other words, an operating system that allows us to access more than 10,000 applications, among which are the main ones: Disney+, Netflix or HBO, among others. Furthermore, in the event that we do not have an account in any of them or we have some type of specific content on our mobile device, it also has an integrated Chromecast: which allows us, with a simple gesture, to transfer the content from our device to our television. .

If we take into account that this Smart TV has a QLED 4K HDR panel and Quantumm dot technology, as well as a 65-inch screen, we will be able to enjoy images with 1 billion colors, even with the optimal level of brightness. Offering us everything we need to be able to enjoy our favorite titles like never before. In addition, it also comes equipped with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technology: Enjoying the best surround sound has never been so simple.

Perfect for gamers

Lovers of video games and graphic adventures are especially demanding with the quality of Smart TV, since the refresh rates, in addition to many other features, are essential when it comes to guaranteeing the best possible user experience. In this case, however, we have the perfect device for it.

Gaming 120 Hz technology allows the user to offer much less lag while playing, enjoying all the frames at the highest level with excellent fluidity.

In this way, we will be able to use our television not only to enjoy the best content from streaming platforms, but also all the options that our favorite adventures offer us. Making the most of all the possibilities it offers us.

25% discount and 150 euros extra

Once we have reviewed some of its main features, it is time to remember the price. The original RRP of this device is 1199 euros which, with the offer that Amazon currently has active, is reduced to 899 euros. But, we can't only take advantage of this promotion.

In addition, today, we will be able to add an extra coupon with a total amount of 150 euros discount that will be discounted once we add the product to the basket. Leaving the final price at 749 euros. A perfect opportunity to get one of the best televisions on the market at an unbeatable price.