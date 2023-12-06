The Samsung Galaxy A34 is one of the most balanced phones on the market: with a 1000-nit super AMOLED screen and a battery that promises more than two days of battery life. Today, Amazon has it reduced by 23%, we tell you how to get it.

Can you imagine forgetting about the charger during a weekend getaway and not having to worry about the battery life of your smartphone? As smart mobile phones become, everything related to autonomy is one of the big concerns for users. And also one of the challenges for the vast majority of manufacturers. However, Samsung seems to have found the perfect formula in this Galaxy A34.

With a 4000 mAh battery and completely optimized software, the Korean manufacturer allows us to enjoy more than two days without having to use the charger. Without a doubt, a point to highlight in one of the phones that we can buy today with a 23% discount: going from the RRP of 469 euros to the current 359 euros. Do not miss this opportunity!

Bright screen in sunlight

Samsung has integrated a 1000 nit Super AMOLED screen into this Samsung A34, guaranteeing excellent visibility even when we are in environments where sunlight directly affects. With a 6.6-inch screen and a brightness of 1000 nits, we are faced with one of the best options that we can currently find on the market within the price range in which it is found. In addition to this, it also has a 120 Hz refresh rate, so the user experience has been taken care of in every detail regardless of the external conditions that surround us.

At the heart of the device we find an octa core processor that, together with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, offers a set of specifications that will allow us to perform all the most demanding tasks without the risk of its fluidity being affected. , being one of the aspects that attract the most attention. In case we need a larger amount of memory, this device offers support for a microSD card of up to 1TB.

Immortalize all your moments

We find a rear panel that houses the three cameras: a main one of 48 megapixels and optical stabilization, as well as a wide angle and macro of 8 and 5 megapixels respectively. Together, they offer us an excellent result for one of the most advanced devices that we can find in the mid-range. Performing perfectly in any situation that we want to immortalize. In addition, it also has the very popular portrait mode that offers us such good results when we want to take studio-worthy photographs.

Amazon offers us a pack in which, in addition to the traditional accessories, we will also receive a transparent case as a gift to protect it from any impact. Furthermore, and contrary to what usually happens in this type of offers, the promotional price applies to any color in which we can buy the device: purple, green, silver and black. So we can choose between all of them and buy one of the most balanced devices of the year with a 23% discount, reaching 359 euros. Run before they run out!