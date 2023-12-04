When you are looking to get new headphones, sound and battery They are the keys to choosing a model. In the case of JBL, the truth is that you will be able to have a good number of options at your disposal, although with today’s offer, you have it a little easier. And all because Amazon reduces the price of the brand’s top headphones by up to 33%.

It’s not every day you can find good headphones at the best price. But, there are lucky days, as is the case today for the JBL Live Flex. These headphones have all kinds of features and in fact, the best thing of all is that they are at minimum price on Amazon. If you were looking for wireless headphones with great sound and autonomy, you better quickly take a look at what these headphones offer you.

Almost 40 hours of battery

If you are one of those who use headphones every day and all the time, the truth is that these JBL headphones are not going to disappoint you. And all thanks to its huge battery. We are looking at a model that offers up to 40 hours of playback. To do this, the JBL Live Flex combines the 8 hours of autonomy on one charge (6 hours with noise cancellation activated) with another 32 hours provided by the wireless charging case. This way, you can spend the whole day listening to your favorite music without problems.

On the other hand, it must be said that the case will serve to charge and store the headphones, in addition to being compatible with Qi wireless charging. To give you an idea, with 15 minutes of charging, you will have up to 4 additional hours with active noise cancellation disabled. If you have it active, it will take 24 minutes to have those four additional hours.

Now, leaving aside their good autonomy, we must talk about the sound of these JBL Live Flex. First of all, they will fit your ears perfectly and offer you deep bass, always complying with the exclusive audio of the brand. Furthermore, with People-Fi 2.0 you can optimize the sound based on your hearing profile, so it is an advantage that all wireless headphones offer.

Adaptive noise cancellation

Continuing with the best features of the JBL Live Flex, we must also point out the adaptive noise cancellation of this model. You will be able to eliminate external noise and avoid all types of distractions with this technology with which helmets They quickly adapt to your environment in real time.

On the other hand, they have IP54 protection (water and dust resistant), Bluetooth 5.3 and touch and voice control. In addition to this, it should be noted that they have Spatial Audio technology (spatial sound) so you can enjoy a completely immersive experience in everything you listen to.

Now, it’s time to see the price of these auriculares JBL premium. On the brand’s official website they follow you a little more, but you must keep in mind that its original cost was 149.99 euros. However, these helmets can be yours for 33% less, that is, you can get them for 99.90 euros. So you save just over 50 euros.