If reaching 10 Gbps speed has been quite a feat for Spanish telecommunications companies, now there is talk of projecting the Internet connection to unimaginable levels. The person in charge of making this possible is Amazon, which, thanks to the investment in satellite infrastructure, intends to manage Space laser links up to 100 Gbps per second. A barrier that we thought was impossible to overcome, but that we will soon see with our own eyes.

Amazon wants to expand its borders into the world of broadband. Today, the ecommerce giant is immersed in a project in which it has invested a lot of money to fill many coverage gaps in areas where there is a shortage of Internet connection supply. Now he wants to invest in satellite infrastructure, competing directly with the controversial Elon Musk, with his Starlink. To this end, it is already carrying out data exchange tests at heart-stopping speeds thanks to the launch of its sophisticated project called Project Kuiper.

What is Project Kuiper?

Amazon has already put its satellite initiative on the table to provide fast and affordable internet to communities around the world that currently have traditional services. The manufacturer of Fire TV devices has developed the so-called Project Kuiper, launching the launch into low Earth orbit (LEO) of the first two next-generation rockets that will begin a new era of the Internet. satellite, Kuipersat-1 y Kuipersat-2.

With an initial plan to launch a constellation of 3,326 satellites into orbit, the company led by Jeff Bezos hopes to meet deadlines and begin providing service to the first customers to end of 2024. However, it is still in a testing phase, so personnel are still being sought to join the work of this project, which already has more than 1,000 engineers on board.

Satellite Internet, 30% faster than the terrestrial network

The two prototype satellites of Project Kuiper have recorded satellite interconnections with speeds of up to 100 Gbps per second of space laser, in such a way that data will be moved approximately 30% faster than terrestrial fiber optics. Ricky Freeman, vice president of Kuiper Government Solutions, explained the process that Amazon will carry out to make this possible:

“Amazon's optical mesh network will provide multiple paths to route data through space, creating resiliency and redundancy for customers who need to securely transport information around the world. “This is especially important for those seeking to avoid communications architectures that can be intercepted or blocked.”

However, its main rival, Starlink from Space As for the price that Project Kuiper customers will have to pay, details are not yet known, but It is expected that the amounts for the service will be lower than those of Elon Musk and will vary depending on the region where you live. It must be taken into account that Bezos' main objective is to establish coverage in those areas where there is none.