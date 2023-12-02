Lovers of the Fallout saga start the month with a main course.

Amazon has just published a trailer for the series that it has filmed, inspired by the popular post-apocalyptic video game franchise, a video of just over two and a half minutes in which you can see settings, landscapes, characters, aesthetics, plot, special effects and about all a good dose of action.

With the trailer, Amazon also wanted to leave some hints to whet your appetite. “Reveals more characters and settings peculiar to the series,” the company slips, citing for example the Ghouls or the vaults.

The company It also confirms that we will have to wait a few months to enjoy the result: the premiere will be launched on Prime Video on April 12.

The series will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories and draws directly from the emblematic video game franchise, one of the most popular in history and which tells the adventures and misadventures of the inhabitants of a nuclear shelter who are forced to return to the outside world, an irradiated, apocalyptic planet plagued by colorful characters and above all a lot, a lot of violence.

Behind the series is Kilter Films and its executive producers are Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. As for the cast, the series will star actress Ella Purnell, whom we have already seen in ‘Yellowjackets’ and will play Lucy, Walton Goggins (‘The Hateful Eight’) and Aaron Moten (‘Emancipation’).

Images and video: Amazon

