If you are one of those who spend every day listening to music with headphones, these Sony headphones may be for you. And even more so when they drop to almost half the price with this Amazon offer. We refer to the Sony WH-CH520, one of the most successful models in the online store. Above all, for its great autonomy and good sound quality.

Lots of battery, comfortable, good design and better sound. In short, this is all that these Sony Bluetooth headphones offer you, which are 44% off on Amazon. For all those who do not stop listening to music, watching movies or series with headphones, this model is one of the best options of the moment. And even more so when you know its final price.

Up to 50 hours of battery life with fast charging

These Sony headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery with just one charge. So there is no doubt that autonomy is one of the most powerful features of these Bluetooth headphones, along with sound quality as we will see later.

Also, if the battery is running out, but you want to continue using them, the truth is that you will be able to do it easily. With a fast charge In 3 minutes you can get a range of up to 1.5 hours. So it's not bad at all.

Leaving aside the battery, we must talk about its headband design, which can be adjusted to your size without problems. These wireless headphones feature very soft pads. In this way, Sony ensures that they do not start to bother you shortly after wearing them. And they are also very light.

Great sound for your daily life

The sound isn't bad either. In fact, one of the features that you will like is that they offer you a good variety of presets to customize the audio. Everything will depend on the genre of music you prefer to listen to. In any case, from the Sony app, once you pair the headphones, you can create and save your own settings when using the customizable equalizer from the company.

On the other hand, this particular model comes with multipoint connectivity. What is it? Very easy, with the Bluetooth connection of these headphones you will be able to pair the headphones with two devices at once. If you have them on your cell phone and PC, and they call you, the headphones will detect that it is ringing and will automatically connect to the smartphone.

In addition to its sound, it should be noted that the auriculares WH-CH520 They also manage to reduce ambient noise during calls. With this you will be able to hear each of your conversations clearly.

As for the price, there is no doubt that it is now a real bargain. And all thanks to the fact that you can get them for almost half on Amazon. His original cost is €69.99 on the official Sony website. However, with the discount we bring you today you can get new headphones before the end of 2023. This Sony WH-CH520 model has a price of only €39. Don't think twice, and give yourself the best gift before the year ends.